Early Voting at Jackson Park temporarily closed

Due to a water-main break, Early Voting could not be offered last Sunday at the Jackson Park site, 6410 S. Stony Island Ave., in the 5th Ward and the site will remain closed until the water main can be repaired. Signage was posted at the site Sunday morning to advise and re-direct voters.

Alternatives for 5th Ward voters include any of the 50 other Early Voting locations in Chicago, including:

Bessie Coleman Library 731 E. 63rd St.

District 3 Police Station 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Olive Harvey College 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

The Loop Super Site at 16 W. Adams.

Except for the Jackson Park site, all Chicago Early Voting sites will be open over the next eight days:

Monday, March 12 – Friday, March 16: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 18: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, or updates on the Jackson Park site, Chicago voters may visit chicagoelections.com.