The early voting site at Jackson Park, 6410 S. Stony Island Ave., in the 5th Ward, which was closed on Sunday due to a water-main break is now reopened.

All Chicago Early Voting sites will be open over the next eight days:

Monday, March 12 – Friday, March 16: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 18: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on early voting sites, visit: chicagoelections.com.