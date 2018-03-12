The Hyde Park Art Center to host art event for seniors

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., will host an event for seniors entitled “Art Making Activities for 65+,” on Monday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the event, the HPAC will offer a workshop and “Adult Coloring Book Party” for seniors ages 65 and up.

The event is part of the center’s Artful Aging and Art Making Events program for the month of March.

For more information visit: hydeparkart.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com