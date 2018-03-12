Japanese scholars to discuss war, memory and religion at U. of C. Divinity School

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Yuki Miyamoto, University of Chicago Divinity School alumna and religious studies professor at DePaul University, and Akira Nishimura of the University of Tokyo will give a talk on “War, Memory and Religion: Two Cases from Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the University of Chicago Divinity School’s Marty Center Library, 1025 E. 58th St.

Paride Stortini, a student at the Divinity School, said the workshop will explore the nexus of memory, public space, religion and war: “How we remember things like war, and how religion intersections with the memory process.”

In an interview with The Herald, Miyamoto said the event will discuss how public monuments lose their significance because of demographic shifts: symbols are not static and evolve as those who lived through the memorialized event die. She described Hiroshima bombing survivor Sadako Sasaki, whose origami paper cranes, folded as she suffered from latent leukemia, became originally a poignant symbol of nuclear warfare but now appear in places like the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor.

The free event is hosted by the History of Religions Club and sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

hpherald@hpherald.com