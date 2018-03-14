Judge H. Yvonne Coleman discuss run for Cook County 5th Subcircuit Court

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court back in March 2017, Hyde Park resident and Loop Law Practioner Judge H. Yvonne Coleman is running to keep a court vacancy left by recently retired Judge Hon. Patricia Banks of the Cook County 5th Subcircuit Court.

As a judge, Coleman said she will faithfully serve the people of Cook County and is committed to the rule of law and her passion for fairness and justice.

“My moral compass and spiritual beliefs guide me everyday,” said Judge Coleman. “I have practiced law in Illinois since 1988 and my career as a lawyer has been a gratifying and rewarding experience for me.”

Coleman said she chose to become a lawyer because of the importance of laws in the daily lives of all citizens. She said she is an advocate for those who need a voice to protect their rights within a complex legal system of laws and procedures. She believes that every citizen should have access to the courts and access to justice. And within that system, “[Citizens] should always be treated with dignity and respect.”

With over 25 years of experience, Coleman concentrated her practice in the past on employment and civil rights litigation, workplace investigations, and mediation. She previously served as Bureau Chief of the Civil Rights and Disability Rights Bureaus in the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, and as Manager and Chief Hearing Officer Appeals Division with the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Coleman has also served as General Counsel with the City of Chicago Independent Police Review Authority.

Coleman has been endorsed by several organizations and elected officials, including the Chicago Federation of Labor, the Independent Voters of Illinois (IVI-IPO), and the Chicago Tribune.

According to her bio, Coleman practiced law in Chicago for more than 25 years and is rated Qualified and Recommended by all 12 bar associations including the Asian American Bar Association Black Women Lawyers Association, Chicago Bar Association, Chicago Council of Lawyers Cook County Bar Association, L and G Bar Association, Decalogue Society of Lawyers Hellenic Bar Association, Hispanic Lawyers Association, Illinois State Bar Association Puerto Rican Bar Association, and the Women’s Bar Association.

The three other candidates running against Coleman for Banks’ vacancy in the 5th Subcircuit Primary on March 20 include Rhonda Sallee, Gino Betts and Gwendolyn D. Anderson.

