Montgomery Place hires director of resident engagement

John Williams, a hospitality veteran has joined the staff of Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive, as director of resident engagement to enhance the the programs for the residents of the life plan community.

Before joining Montgomery Place, Williams served as a general manager for Sage Hospitality, a management company for hospitality industry leaders, including Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. While working for Sage, Williams facilitated the 2017 reopening of the Blackstone in Chicago, as well as openings of upscale hospitality establishments in Philadelphia, Boston and New York.

He also coordinates the efforts of several managers who oversee our 170 employees,” said Deborah Hart, Montgomery CEO. “John brings a more sophisticated expertise because he’s worked for top establishments in the hospitality industry. We’re confident his leadership ensures a stellar lifestyle for residents.”

Williams is collaborating closely with another new Montgomery Place staff member, Paul Zappoli, director of dining services. Reporting directly to Williams is Creshanna Henry, the new concierge at Montgomery Place.

Williams grew up speaking Ukrainian and Hungarian. Montgomery Place residents appreciate that he speaks 11 languages,

Williams said. “What’s nice about Montgomery Place is those who stay here don’t just come and go. They live here. It’s their home.”