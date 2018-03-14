Mount Carmel High School receives $5,000 STEM grant from Toshiba America Foundation

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Toshiba America Foundation, a non-profit grant making organization has gifted Mount Carmel High School a $5,000 STEM grant. The Foundatiom is dedicated to helping K-12 grade teachers make science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) a positive experience for students in the classroom.

These funds will support the newly introduced STEM cohort providing opportunities for student of all class levels at Mount Carmel, 6410 S. Dante Ave., Freshmen will 3D print characters for a video game they designed. The students will then play with their 3D printed characters on game boards in real life to help them imagine and plan the game flow and objectives of their video game design. Freshmen students will also program with buttons and lights (LEDs) to act as controllers for their video games.

Junior students will design, build, and program robots to assist them as they film short movies with special effects. The students will attach cameras to some robots and props to other robots, and then the students will drive the robots around the set as they film their movies.

Toshiba America Foundation Grants fund projects designed by individual classroom teachers. This “direct-to-teacher” approach lets teachers change the way they teach STEM subjects because the grant supports equipment for hands-on experiments and inquiry-based approaches to the curriculum.

“This innovation education project will be infused in both the freshmen and junior level courses,” said Dr. Michael Rodgers, Mount Carmel technology teacher. “Our freshman and junior students will learn creativity, design, innovation, programming, teamwork, problem solving and technology by connecting the real and digital worlds together with the worlds of their imaginations.”

hpherald@hpherald.com