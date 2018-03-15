Joshua Gray discusses run for Cook County 3rd District Commissioner

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Joshua Gray, a Hyde Park native and South Shore resident, said he is looking forward to running for the Cook County Board 3rd District seat in the Tuesday, March 20, Primary Election.

The 3rd District includes Hyde Park, Prairie Shores, Old Town,

Printers Row, Soldier Field, the Gold Coast, Museum of Science &

Industry, Adler Planetarium, Shedd Aquarium, Oakland, North Kenwood, South Side, Washington Park, Jackson Park and Greater Grand Crossing.

As a former recruit under former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, Gray helped supervise over a million dollars in grant funding for youth summer programs.

Gray said if elected, his strategy will be to “[Create a] community take back plan, that consist of three components: crime prevention, fair taxation, and services.”

In the past, Gray served as former chairman of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center (JTDC), former youth pastor and director of youth programming at St. Sabina Church under Father Michael L. Pfleger and has 10 years of education experience, serving as a teacher, dean, and assistant principal in schools throughout Chicago.

As director of advocacy for a Chicago education reform organization, Gray said his role is to help families navigate Chicago’s education system while empowering them to demand the best opportunities for their children.

Gray said he was recruited by Duncan to help join the Emerson Collective group, where he supervised grant funding for youth summer programming through One Summer Chicago.

Gray is also known as a former community organizer who has served in the 5th, 6th, and 7th wards.

With an office in Hyde Park, Gray said he would be “totally committed to strengthening neighborhoods in the 3rd District,” while improving its residents’ well being.

Gray said with the help of Pastor John Hannah, Ald. Rod Sawyer (6th), and a Chicago Volunteer Service in 2014, he helped launched the Southeast Legal Clinic, which at the time, was one of the only free volunteer legal services on Chicago’s Southeast Side.

Gray said he spent a large portion of his career working to improve educational outcomes for students. He is currently an educator and founding dean at an urban high school on Chicago’s Westside, which he did not want to name due to contract concerns.

Thanks to attending public schools on Chicago’s south side, Gray said he’s able to relate to his students and help them get on the right path to college.

With a strong background in education, Gray said he is now working to improve the learning environment at schools in Chicago as a school culture and climate manager at Chicago Public Schools (CPS).

Gray said if elected, he will address issues that have negatively affecting Chicago communities, including gun violence, youth unemployment, and inequitable state funding for underserved areas.

In addition to his experience as a minister, educator and community organizer, Gray is a graduate of Sam Houston State University and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Gray currently resides in the South Shore community with his wife, Paraisia Winston Gray, and their four children.

j.phillips@hpherald.com