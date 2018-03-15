Two robberies reported

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago Police Department reported that two robberies occurred the evening of March 14 in Hyde Park.

Around 7:25 p.m., an individual was struck with a blunt object at 5409 S. Ingleside Ave., and three unknown suspects took an iPhone, laptop, and wallet before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan. The victim was transported to the Mitchell Emergency Room and treated by Chicago Fire Department E.M.S.

Around 8:50 p.m., a University of Chicago student walking in an alley near 5117 S. Ellis Ave. was thrown to the ground and robbed of a satchel by an unknown suspect. The victim was uninjured.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating both incidents. UCPD and CPD have increased patrols in the area.

mailto:a.gettinger@hpherald.com