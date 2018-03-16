Blackstone Library hosts book discussion for adults

Herald Staff Report

The Blackstone Branch Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host a book discussion for adults from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Staruday, March 17.

The group will discuss the book “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. The Nightingale tells the story of two French sisters, Isabelle and Viann who must each confront the Nazi occupation of France during World War II in their own way. One joins the French underground to help downed allied airmen, the other helps to hide Jewish children from being taken away to concentration camps. As the war progresses, they are challenged in unbelievably horrific ways which test their belief in each other and their sense of right and wrong.

For more information call 312-747-0511 or visit www.chipublib.org/blackstone.

