Four seniors reach career milestones at U-High

University of Chicago Laboratory High School (U-High) Maroons, 5835 S. Kimbark Ave., had four seniors reached important milestones in their sports careers in the month of March.

The four seniors who reached important milestones for their careers included Harrison Shapiro, Tia Polite, Horace Shew, and Roxanne Nesbitt.

Shapiro, who is part of the Maroons cross-country and track team, was named to the IHSA All-State Academic Team. This award recognizes academic, athletic, and community success.

Second on the list is Maroons girl’s basketball player Tia Polite. Polite was named to the IHSA All-State Honorable Mention Academic Team. Both Shapiro and Polite were elected from over 400 students nominated from across the state of Illinois.

Third on the list was swimmer Horace Shew. Shew concluded his stellar swim career with a fine performance at the IHSA State Swimming Championship, placing 31st in the 200-yard individual medley and 18th in the 100-yard backstroke.

Last, Roxanne Nesbitt, Nesbitt concluded her U-High high school basketball career at the IHSA 2A 3-Point contest, where she finished in the top 20 in the state, making seven out of 15 3-point shots.

According to U-High sports history, the last Maroon to make an All-State Team was athlete Chase Chavin (1997). Chavin accomplished this feat 21 years ago and set precedent for athletes such as Antonia Whalen (1997), Patrick Spann (1998), Rebecca Cohen (1999), Claire E.W. Stewart (2002), Rebecca Diamond (2003), Andrew Palmer (2012), and Madeline Sachs (2015) to make the Honorable Mention All-State Academic team.

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) was proud to announce the 26 students who was selected to the 2017-18 All-State Academic Team sponsored by Caterpillar.

The 13 male and 13 female honorees of the IHSA’s top academic honor were chosen from a group that included over 400 students throughout the state. Nominees needed to possess a minimum 3.50 grade point average on 4.0 scale after their 7th semester, have participated in at least two IHSA sponsored sports or activities during each of the last two years and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.

A committee made up of IHSA principals, representatives of the Illinois Activities Directors Association and representatives of the Illinois Athletic Directors Association evaluated the nominations.

One male winner and one female winner from each of the seven IHSA Board of Directors Divisions were selected initially, while the final 12 spots on the team were then rounded out with at-large candidates from anywhere in the state.

The All-State Academic Team members will be honored at a banquet at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington on April 16, 2018.

