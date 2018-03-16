Multiple vehicle accident temporarily blocks traffic on 53 Street

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern



Traffic between the block of Harper and Blackstone avenues on 53rd Street has been temporarily blocked off due to a multiple vehicle accident, which involved a flipped vehicle.



Three vehicles were involved in the incident, including a maroon Hyundai sedan which blocked traffic on 53rd Street after turning over during an attempted U-Turn.



The two other vehicles involved in the incident crashed into each other when avoiding the overturned sedan.

University of Chicago Police officers and Chicago Police Department on the scene reported no major injuries.



The driver of the flipped vehicle has been taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with family members that arrived on the scene shortly after the incident took place.



Officers are on the scene to remove the vehicle and plan to reestablish traffic flow on 53rd Street within an hour.



hpherald@hpherald.com