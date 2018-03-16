The Science Behind Pixar exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry to open in May

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

The opportunity to study the science and technology behind Pixar favorites like “Toy Story,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Finding Nemo,” and more timeless films will be available at ‘The Science Behind Pixar’, a new exhibit opening at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, on May 24.

This interactive exhibition showcases the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts used by the artists and computer scientists who help bring Pixar’s award-winning films to the big screen.



Guests of all ages can experience the filmmaking process through hands-on activities inspired by some of Pixar’s most treasured films, from the first-ever computer animated feature film “Toy Story,” which opened over two decades ago, to Pixar’s 2015 release, “Inside Out.”



“Pixar’s pioneering technology sits at the intersection of art, engineering and science and shows that there are multiple paths to a STEM career,” said David Mosena, president and CEO of MSI.

“As an institution dedicated to inspiring the inventive genius in everyone, we are excited to show guests the unexpected ways that the fundamental skills taught in science learning – problem solving, trial and error and iteration – are utilized to bring these beloved characters to life,” added Mosena.



Created by the Museum of Science, Boston and Pixar Animation Studios, ‘The Science Behind Pixar’ features more than 40 interactive elements demonstrating the technology that supports the creativity and artistry of Pixar’s storytellers.

The exhibit is divided into eight sections, each focusing on a step of filmmaking: Modeling, Rigging, Surfaces, Sets and Cameras, Animation, Simulation, Lighting, and Rendering. Each section provides guests with a behind-the-scenes look at the production process and the concepts used at Pixar every day.

Guests will also have the opportunity to take their photo with human-size recreations of many of their favorite Pixar film characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode, and WALL•E.



To better understand the science and math that goes into creating the worlds and characters of Pixar’s films, guests will hear first-hand from members of the studios’ production teams. They will also be invited to experience different roles within the production pipeline, through screen-based activities and physical interactive elements.



“The Science Behind Pixar is a behind-the-scenes look at how our movies are made,” said Ed Catmull, president of Pixar and Disney Animation Studios. “The interactive exhibition gives people the opportunity to learn about the jobs our filmmakers do every day and tackle similar problems. It’s a great demonstration of how much creativity and imagination is involved in the science, technology, engineering, art and math thinking essential to our filmmaking process.”



‘The Science Behind Pixar’ is sponsored locally by BMO Harris Bank and will be at MSI through Jan. 6, 2019. It is not included in Museum Entry and requires an additional timed-entry ticket, $14 for adults and seniors and $11 for children.



“BMO Harris Bank proudly supports the Museum of Science and Industry in their mission to inspire and foster creativity among people of all ages,” said Christopher Begy, U.S. Country Head & CEO, BMO Financial Corp. and MSI trustee. “This interactive exhibition is a great example of what a career in STEM can look like and we’re thrilled to be sponsoring it.”

This exhibition was developed by the Museum of Science, Boston in collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios. © Disney/Pixar.



