Man shot, killed on Cornell

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in what appeared to be a targeted shooting the evening of Friday, March 16.

University of Chicago Police and the Chicago Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at 5457 S. Cornell Ave. around 9:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times in the head, chest and leg and brought in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are currently in custody, and C.P.D. detectives are investigating the shooting.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com