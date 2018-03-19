The Kenwood Brotherhood host basketball fundraiser

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The Kenwood Academy Brotherhood Organization and the African American Fire Fighters and Paramedics Association, hosted their 8th annual Old School vs. New School Brotherhood basketball game at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., on Friday, March 16, for parents, teachers and students from the Hyde Park community.

“We [the Brotherhood] decided to collaborate with the African American Fire Fighters and Paramedics to host a basketball game [for our young men],” said Dr. Shelby T. Wyatt, chairman of the Kenwood Brotherhood. “They are both playing for intense bragging rights.”

In the final basketball game of the two teams’ eight-year series, the Chicago Fire Department would take a “no-holds-barred” approach on the court by relentlessly attacking the basket against team Brotherhood, which is made up of Kenwood seniors. Earning them a 36-23 lead at the half.

But in spite of falling behind by more than 13 points at the half, the Kenwood Brotherhood trimmed the lead to four at 76-72, falling short of victory in front of a packed house in the Kenwood Gymnasium.

With the win, the African American Fire Fighters Association improved to 8-0 in the annual series winning the final basketball game against Team Brotherhood.

After the game, Wyatt said the goal of the Brotherhood’s basketball game was to raise funds for their 2018 Spring College Tour from April 11 through the 15. The student group will travel to Houston to visit the campuses of the University of Houston, the Art Institute of Houston, Sam Houston University and Texas Southern University.

“The idea to partner with the Chicago Fire Department was encouraged by Fireman Kevin Betton.” Wyatt said. “He wanted to teach our boys first aide certification.”

The Kenwood Academy High School Brotherhood is a non-profit organization that promotes fraternity, responsibility, and creativity.

Final Score: African American Fire Fighters and Paramedics Association 76, Team Brotherhood 72

j.phillips@hpherald.com