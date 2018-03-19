Sophy Hotel, Hyde Park High School hosts mural unveiling ceremony

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Sophy Hotel Hyde Park and Hyde Park Academy High School unveiled a new student art installation project for the hotel during a press conference on Monday, March 19, at the school, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.

“Today is a celebration [of] a five-week long unit and a three-month long process of putting together images of what students felt represented community excellence to them,” said Mural Project facilitator Alicia Garcia-Abner, CEO of Trinal Inc., the diversity and inclusion consultant to Sophy Hotel Construction Manager William A. Randolph. “We have images of the Hyde Park area and images of actual alum that graduated from Hyde Park High School.”

According to Garcia-Abner, the artwork of the students will be installed as a colorful outdoor gallery in front of the hotel site, which is located at 1411 E. 53rd St. The mural will serve as a fixed exhibition wall that will remain on view throughout the construction phase process of the hotel.

The project also featured 60 original works of art by Hyde Park Academy High School art students.

“The mural is a combination of the diverse history of Hyde Park and the arts,” said Anthony Beach, general manager of the Sophy Hotel Hyde Park and former Hyde Park High School alumnus. “[It also represents the] intellectual culture, the music, and the spirit of it.”

Hyde Park Academy High School Principal Antonio D. Ross and Ald. Leslie A. Hairston (5th), joined Sophy Hotel executives and student muralists for the unveiling ceremony.

The new 98-room boutique hotel is currently under construction in Hyde Park with a scheduled opening date for summer 2018.