Bill Lowry wins the Cook County Commissioner 3rd District Democratic Primary Election

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Candidate Bill Lowry won the Cook County Commissioner of the 3rd District seat Tuesday night, March 20, in the 2018 Illinois Democratic Primary Election. The event took place near Lowry’s home at the LaQuinta Hotel in Hyde Park, 4900 S. Lake Shore Drive.

“The people have spoken,” said Lowry after receiving 33.07 percent of the district vote. “The people have said that I am the Democratic candidate for Cook County Commissioner of the 3rd District.”

In what he called a victory for the people, Lowry received 13,834 votes, (just over 33 percent), while candidates Patricia Horton received 9,030 votes (21.59 percent), Charise A. Williams received 7,405 votes (17.70 percent), Joshua Gray received 4,024 votes (9.62 percent), Horace Washington Howard received 3,755 votes (8.98 percent), Steven R. Wolfe received 3,176 votes (7.59 percent) and Erick M. Nickerson received 609 votes (1.46 percent).

During his victory speech, Lowry thanked family, community members and state, federal, and local officials for standing alongside him on the journey.

Lowry also discussed the challenges that lie ahead for the upcoming November election.

“I’m going to keep working hard so that I can do just what we talked about before, [improving] jobs and economic development, financial institutions supporting all the businesses in the district, health care including mental health care and the continued reformation of the criminal justice system,” Lowry said.

Lowry concluded his speech by acknowledging endorsements from newly re-elected Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and a host of other state and elected public officials.

Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers, Ald. Sophia King (4th), Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Commissioner Larry Rogers, Jr. of the Cook County Board of Review, were in attendance at Lowry’s event.

The 3rd District includes Hyde Park, Oakland, North Kenwood, South Side, Washington Park, Jackson Park, Prairie Shores, Old Town,Printers Row, Soldier Field, the Gold Coast, Museum of Science & Industry, Adler Planetarium, Shedd Aquarium and Greater Grand Crossing.

j.phillips@hpherald.com