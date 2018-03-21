Preckwinkle prevails over Democratic candidate Bob Fioretti the Primary Election

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was reelected as president of the county beating her challenger Bob Fioretti by 62 percent during Tuesday night’s Primary Election.

Preckwinkle gave her victory speech at LaQuinta Hotel in Hyde Park, 4900 S. Lake Shore Drive.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to spend four more years serving the people of Cook County,” Preckwinkle said. “I’m trying to reform and transform county government.”

During her speech, Preckwinkle said she was grateful to have newly elected Cook County Commissioner of the 3rd District Democratic candidate Bill Lowry, who also gave his victory speech at the event, as her partner and that she is looking forward to serving four more years as Cook County Board President.

Although Preckwinkle is still dealing with the backlash from her controversial sweetened beverage tax proposal, she dominated at the polls receiving votes from 1,729 out of 2,069 of the precincts – a whopping 83.57 percent.

j.phillips@hpherald.com