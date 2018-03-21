Vanille Patisserie honors Special Olympic Chicago on National Macaron Day

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Vanille Patisserie, 5229 S. Harper Court, hosted a fundraiser for Special Olympics Chicago during National Macaron Day, on Tuesday, March 20.

“Today is the first day of spring along with National Macaron Day so we are giving out free Macarons,” said Vanille Patisserie owner Sophie Evanoff on Tuesday.

Evanoff said the pastry shop also donated 10 percent of all in-store and online sales from National Macaron Day to Special Olympics Chicago, an organization that offers athletic training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities across Chicago.

“We wanted to honor Special Olympics Chicago during their 50th year serving our city and felt National Macaron Day was a great way to show support for our local athletes,” Evanoff said.

Special Olympics athletes Jesus Sahagun and Jaylen Slaughter helped Evanoff, Tuesday, by serving guests free macarons on silver platters as they arrived in the store. They also visited other businesses nearby to offer the colorful array of confections.

Executive Director of Special Olympics Chicago Joe Nagle said the athletes appreciated the opportunity.

“Our athletes left [feeling] empowered that they were included in something on a national level,” Nagle said. “They were amazed by the kindness of strangers and the generosity of Sophie and Vanille.”

j.phillips@hpherald.com