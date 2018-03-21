March 21, 2018 Week In Photos Freshman Baseball Player Zamaurion Hatcher throws a strike during Kenwood Academy High School’s 11-1 victory over Back of Yards High School, in the park near the Newport Condominiums, 4800 S. Chicago Beach Dr., Thursday, March 15. – Owen M. Lawson III Kenwood Academy High School Baseball Player Brendan Bradford #15 tries to avoid tag at first base during the school’s 11-1 victory over Back of Yards High School, on opening day in the park near the Newport Condominiums, 4800 S. Chicago Beach Dr., Thursday, March 15. – Owen M. Lawson III Jim Connelly arranges photos of Herb Kraus, a member of the Darrow Commemorative Committee who died in May of 2017, in preparation for a Commemorative Committee event, held near the Darrow Memorial Bridge in Jackson Park, marking the 80th year since Lawyer and American Civil Liberties Union Leader Clarence Darrow’s death, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Twenty Fifth District Illinois State Representative Barbara Flynn Currie speaks during a Darrow Commemorative Committee event, held Tuesday, March 13, 2018, near the Darrow Memorial Bridge in Jackson Park, marking the 80th year since Lawyer and American Civil Liberties Union Leader Clarence Darrow’s death. Participants in a Darrow Commemorative Committee event, commemorating the 80th year since Lawyer and American Civil Liberties Union Leader Clarence Darrow’s death, toss flowers in the lagoon just north of the Darrow Memorial Bridge in Jackson Park, Tuesday, March 13. – Marc Monaghan Laura Thatcher (right) purchases cookies from Girl Scouts (left to right) Isabella Smith and Anissa Tharsen at Treasure Island Super Market, 5500 S. Lake Park Ave., during National Girl Scout Week, March 11-17. – Owen M. Lawson III