Medici applies for outdoor liquor license

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Having received City Council approval for a liquor license last September, the Medici, 1327 E. 57th St., is taking the next step and applying for an outdoor liquor license.

In order for the restaurant to serve liquor outdoors, its zoning must be changed from a B1-2 Neighborhood Shopping District to a B3-2 Community Shopping District.

“The rezoning permit is so that we can serve alcohol on the patio upstairs,” said Kelly Hayward, assistant manager of Medici. “We need a separate permit for that.”

Hayward said there will be no structural changes made to the exterior or interior of the restaurant as a result of the rezoning.

The city’s Committee on Zoning Landmark and Building Standards reviewed the application at its meeting this month. The city is expected to make a decision in May.

j.phillips@hpherald.com