Akiba-Schechter students prepare to perform ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ for their annual school musical

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Students from Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., are preparing to showcase their rendition of the highly acclaimed Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof”, for the school’s annual musical, which will be on March 25th.

The performance will be at 10 a.m. in the Kenwood Academy High School auditorium, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

Fiddler on the Roof tells the story of the small village of Anatevka through the perspectives of several people. With the help of a tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye the main character of the play, tries to protect and show his daughters traditional values. The play, celebrated as a musical, touches on issues of race, class, nationality and religion.

Tickets are $12 per person when paid in advance, and $15 when purchased at the door. Akiba-Schechter students can enter the event for free. Tickets for the musical can be purchased at: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ef6on0f3c38eab36&oseq&c&ch.