High schools host forums for Local School Council candidates

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Candidates for local school council (LSC) at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., and Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.,

met Wednesday, March 21, and Thursday, March 22, respectively, for pre-election forums.

An LSC is an elected body at Chicago non-service academy public schools. They approve school fund and resource allocation, develop and monitor an annual school improvement plan and select a school’s principal, if necessary.

High school LSC elections will take place on Thursday, April 19, on high school report card pickup day. Parents, teachers and full-time staff are eligible to vote.

A high school LSC consists of six parents, two community members, two teachers, one non-teacher school staffer, the principal and a student representative. The student representative serves a one-year term. All other representatives serve two-year terms.Terms begin July 1.

Kenwood parent candidates:

Michael David Ewing is the current LSC chair and father of a junior and a 7th grader. He wants to continue being a “cheerleader” for Kenwood.

Arthur R. Curry lives in North Kenwood/Oakland and works in supply chain management. He is the father of one graduate, a sophomore and an 8th grader Curry previously served on the LSC and budget committee of Lincoln Park High School (2001 N. Orchard St.). He called Kenwood a “diamond in the rough” and wants excellence in academics, the arts and sports.

Heather Prendergast-Kelly lives in Hyde Park and is the mother of a graduate and a sophomore. She is an emergency room physician who has done C.P.R. training for Kenwood students at UIC, during which she also taught about cardiac arrest health disparities in communities of color. She has previously done sports physicals for Kenwood student–athletes.

Danielle J. McDaniels graduated from Kenwood in 1988, serves on the Parent Advisory Council and is the mother of a sophomore. She touted her fundraising experience and said, “I’m okay with Kenwood being a hidden gem. I just want it to be a gem.”

Joy M. Clendenning, who works at a public education advocacy center, is a Hyde Parker and the mother of a graduate and twin juniors. She said her son’s education in Latin and critical theory at Kenwood prepared him for his current collegiate work exploring politics in the Mediterranean basin.

Darryl D. Williams is the father of two daughters who have graduated and a sophomore. He has coached football and track for nine years. He served on the Bret Harte Elementary School (1556 E. 56th St.) LSC for nine years and chaired it the last two. He good-naturedly promised to “harass the heck” out of Principal Gregory Jones.

Ramona Nicole Burress graduated in 1995 and is the mother of three children, a senior and twin 7th graders. During her service on the Ray Elementary School LSC (5631 S. Kimbark Ave.), she focused on CPS budget issues.

Montel Michael Gayles, who previously served on the LSC at McDade Elementary Classical School in Chatham (8801 S. Indiana Ave.), is a private practice attorney who previously worked at the municipal Department of Buildings and the Chicago Housing Authority. He has two daughters at Kenwood. Whether or not he is elected, he promised support the school “for the long haul.”

Justin Charlton-Perrin works in marketing and stressed his communication skills. He is a three-year neighborhood resident. His son, a junior, transferred to Kenwood last year, and Charlton-Perrin reported that his son “blossomed” there.

Candidates Reginald Von Weaver and Irving Nicholson, Jr., were not present.

Kenwood community candidates:

Barbara R. Barreno Paschall is new to Hyde Park and originally from Southern California. She is a Harris School of Public Policy alumna, a housing civil rights attorney and said her priority was to expand the LSC’s online presence and accessibility.

Akiko Kojima Hibino is an 18-year Hyde Park resident, originally from Japan. She is a sociology lecturer and teaches Yoga. She said she learned a lot about Chicago Public Schools during her fight against the planned closure of her son’s elementary, the National Teachers Academy in South Loop (55 W. Cermak Rd.) and stressed the importance of equity and investment in neighborhood schools. Her son, a 3rd grader, is zoned to go to Kenwood; she and her husband just bought a condominium in the neighborhood.

Brittany L. Cloone has served on the LSC since 2016 and has fundraising experience with Friends of Kenwood. Her background is in engineering and education (she taught high school), and she wants to expand course offerings in STEM and entrepreneurship.

Felicia A. Davis-Forte was not present.

No Kenwood Academy teachers or non-teaching school staff running for the LSC were present.

Hyde Park parent candidates:

Joseph Lewis has a background in management and currently works for AT&T. He is the incumbent president. His son recently graduated, and he has twin daughters who are juniors. He supports the principal and teachers and wants to remain active in the community.

Joseph J. Leaks, Karen Stanford, Renee Strowhorn, Lorenzo Sanchez, Patricia Sanchez, Youlandra Washington, Tiffany Johnson and Tanika Fulgham were not present.

Hyde Park community candidates:

Michael Harris is a former teacher with military and coaching experience; he is currently a pharmaceutical sales representative He has lived in the Jackson/Hyde Park area for 15 years and is running because he noticed Principal Antonio Ross’ success and wants to provide him with community resources. Harris wants to enhance students’ social capital with community resources and career opportunities.

Danielle Williams, Tina McKinney and Sheila Scott were not present.

Hyde Park teacher representatives:

Tina Nishida is currently on the LSC, having served for five years, and is proud of the council’s progress. She thinks that students’ attitudes and commitment towards the school are improving—she said Hyde Park has become more of a school of choice for students every year. She teaches fine arts.

Katherine Braggs is the school’s International Baccalaureate (I.B.) program coordinator and has taught there for 25 years. She has been on and off the LSC for a decade and is running to support the I.B. program, especially for students who enroll in Hyde Park because of it, and to ensure that resources are properly allocated to teachers for their students’ sake. “That’s how we’ve been able to move our school,” she said.

David Hardy, the non-teacher staff representative candidate, was not present.

