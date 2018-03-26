Primatologist Frans de Waal to speak at U. of C. tomorrow

By AARON GETTINGER

Frans de Waal, the noted Dutch primatologist and member of the National Academy of Sciences, will give a talk Tuesday, March 27, at noon in Room 115 the University of Chicago Biological Sciences Learning Center, 924 E. 57th St.

“He is arguably the person who put non-human animal behavior and social interactions into the general discussion,” said U. of C. neurobiologist Peggy Mason, adding that no less than former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, in an early altruistic moment, tried to apply his book “Peacemaking Among Primates” towards the creation of a more harmonious Congress.

Mason said that de Waal’s work on bonobos, chimpanzees and elephants has moved researchers to consider “how much we can reap from thinking of ourselves in biological terms than is common. She added that de Waal gave a biological foundation to the fields of ethics and morality—“His ideas push the field forward. They push all of us forward.”

