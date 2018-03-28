Ald. Sophia King to host Hyde Park Community Meeting at Kenwood High School 

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Ald. Sophia King (4th) will discuss two development project proposals at her next community meeting in Hyde Park.

During the meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Kenwood Academy High School, 5101 S. Blackstone Ave., King will give Hyde Park residents the opportunity to meet with development teams to discuss proposals for projects located at 5117 S. Kenwood Ave. and 5107 S. Blackstone Ave. (the Piccadilly Building).

For more information visit aldsophiaking.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com