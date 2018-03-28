In crowded primary, Tarver led polls across much of 25th District

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Curtis Tarver II won the 25th Illinois House of Representatives District Democratic primary election with 4,487 votes, 25.4 percent of the total vote, but he received the most votes in four of the five Chicago wards that partially overlay the district’s boundaries.

Parts of the 4th, 5th, 7th, 10th and 20th Wards make up the 25th District. As of press time, three precincts had not reported their votes.

That Tarver won a plurality of votes just 39 of the district’s 88 precincts—and only took a majority of the vote in two precincts across the district—underscores the scattershot nature of the race to replace longtime State Rep. and Democratic Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, who is retiring.

Tarver performed well in the 4th Ward’s lakefront Kenwood precincts near his home, where he won a third of that vote among all candidates. The 936 votes he received in the 4th Ward constituted a little over a fifth of his 4,487 total votes in the district.

Strong support from Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) appears to have paid off for Tarver: he won a third of the votes from the 25th District’s precincts in that lakefront ward consisting of parts of South Shore and South Chicago neighborhoods roughly between 71st and 83rd Streets and those in Calumet Heights roughly between Jeffrey and Manistee Avenues, 89th and 95th Streets and the Chicago Skyway. In all, votes from the 7th Ward provided Tarver with 1,300 votes, or 29 percent of his support.

The greatest share of Tarver’s votes—1,649—came from the Hyde Park and Kenwood-based 5th Ward; he placed first among the candidates here but only won 21 percent of the vote in the ward. Nevertheless, 37 percent of Tarver’s total vote share came from the 5th Ward. His share of the vote from 5th Ward’s South Shore voters on the southern edge of Jackson Park was lower than his margin among 7th Ward South Shore voters further south.

Tarver polled worst in the 10th Ward, winning 18 percent of the vote. The 10th contains the East Side, his worst neighborhood, where he received less than 20 percent of the vote in 11 out of the neighborhood’s 16 precincts—and less than 10 percent of the vote in three precincts. His support was also muted in Hyde Park precincts around the University of Chicago where area resident, alumna and former employee Grace Chan McKibben polled particularly well, winning seven precincts with more than 30 percent of the vote. No candidate pulled substantially ahead ward-wide, however.

Adrienne Irmer came in second place in the 4th Ward with around 16 percent of the vote. McKibben placed second in the 5th Ward, winning around 21 percent of the vote. Flynn Rush followed Tarver in the 7th and 20th Wards, winning around 22 and 17 percent of the vote, respectively. Anne Marie Miles won the 10th Ward with around 19 percent of the vote.