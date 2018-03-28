Hyde Park Community Players group to celebrate its 10th anniversary

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Hyde Park Community Players will celebrate its 10th Anniversary on March 30. The group is inviting the Hyde Park – Kenwood community attend its fundraising gala at 6 p.m. at the Revival Theater, 1160 E. 55th St.

This one night only event will include drinks, appetizers from local restaurants, improv games and “a walk down memory lane” featuring highlights from the Hyde Park Community Players former seasons.

“We’re really excited about celebrating our 10th season,” said Corinna Christman, president of the Hyde Park Community Players. “To look back at our first season when we had 10 to 20 people involved in our first production and to now see how far we’ve come involving more of our community. We just want this to be a reunion event for everyone, including the community that has supported us since the beginning.”

Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and include entry, a champagne toast and appetizers. Drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds will be held for the Hyde Park Community Players’ future seasons.

The fundraiser will include a raffle, voting on “Who wore it best?” for past costumes, and a silent auction. Christman added that the event would have a “multi-layered presentation of each season” through musical performances, improve performances, and interpretative dance to name a few.

As for the future of the Hyde Park Community Players, Christman said she would like to see the group produce more original work, as well as perform pieces created by women and people of color.

“We look forward to what the future has in store for us,” Christman said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at: http://hydeparkcommunityplayers.org/buy-gala-tickets/

