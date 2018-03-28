Man shot in groin in drive-by shooting on 61st and Ellis

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A 23-year-old man was shot in the groin in a drive-by shooting at 6115 S. Ellis Ave. Tuesday, March 27, at around 4 p.m., according to the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Department of Safety and Security.

He sustained injuries to the groin, was independently transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center emergency room and later transferred in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital in North Lawndale, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., according to the Chicago Police Department press office.

The Chicago Police Department and the U. of C. Police initially responded to reports of shots fired. CPD is investigating the incident. The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation.

