South Chicago Dance Theater to celebrate inaugural season at University of Chicago’s Mandel Hall

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The South Chicago Dance Theater will celebrate its inaugural season by presenting a playbill entitled “Mixed Bill” on Thursday, May 17, at University of Chicago’s Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St.

The event, which will begin a t 7 p.m., will feature works by choreographers including Hyde Park School of Dance founder August Tye and Neja Yatkin and Bernard Brown.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Kia Smith, the company is also committed to celebrating diversity through presenting contemporary choreography as well as preserving historic dance works.

For more information visit: southchicagodancetheater.com.

