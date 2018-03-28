March 28, 2018 Week In Photos Ruth Cohen places an election ballot in a voting machine on Election Day, March 20, at United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St. – Owen M. Lawson III Earl Hopwell of Dorchester Avenue and 48th Street: “Today is the day that we take control of our politics from politicians who don’t listen.” Ken Harris, 4850 Lake Park Ave.: “I’ve voted in every election since I was 18, and I’m now 55.” Kori Podszus, 54th Street and Ellis Avenue:”I’m just proud of the opportunity to vote in this election, especially with the current political climate in this country. I hope my voice will be heard.” Woodie Bennett, Bill Gerstein (Mr. G.), Luiza Elling, Jennifer Elling and Sara Stern represent Hyde Park during the March for Our Lives, a nationwide march for stricter gun laws, as it makes its way through the West Loop moving east on West Washington Street, Saturday, March 24. – Marc Monaghan Voters mark their ballots at Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., during the primary election, Tuesday, March 20. – Marc Monaghan Grace Chan McKibben, Democratic Party Candidate for Illinois 25th District State Representative, works the sidewalk on the south side of Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., during the primary election, Tuesday March 20. – Marc Monaghan Adrienne Irmer, Democratic Party Candidate for Illinois 25th District State Representative, enters her election watch venue at Studio 22-26, 2226 E. 71st St., to watch election returns, Tuesday, March 20. – Marc Monaghan Stan Howell, 54th Street and Ellis Avenue: “My priority is to vote Joe Berrios out. I think he’s been corrupting the Assessor’s Office for far too long.” Sterling Burnett, 4850 Lake Park Ave.: “Everything was great. I liked all the candidates, and I’m trying to get more active in my community and its politics.” Librarian Zena Smith (right) reads “Dancing Feet” to kids and their parents, last Friday morning, at Blackstone Branch Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Jared Brown, host of radio show, “Central Air Radio” speaks with long time WHPK radio D.J. Marta Nicholas, host of the radio show, “Music Around the World”, Thursday, March 22, during the University of Chicago WHPK 88.5 radio station’s 50-year celebration at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave. During the event WHPK D.J.s from the past and present came out to tell stories and talk about the importance of the radio station. – Spencer Bibbs William Robinson: “I’m a judge here at Kozminski School. It seems like voting is down, but maybe they’ll come piling in at 6:30 p.m.. We’ve had no problems.” Yvonne Whaley of 4800 Lake Park Avenue: “The line was not long. It went fairly well. I always vote! It’s always been a priority in my family. No matter if it’s the primary or the general, we come out and vote.”