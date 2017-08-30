Calendar When: September 5, 2017 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm 2017-09-05T19:00:00-05:00 2017-09-05T21:00:00-05:00 Where: DuSable Museum of African-American History, Ames Auditorium

Ebony Museum of Negro History and Art

740 E 56th Pl, Chicago, IL 60637

USA

Upcoming Events

Margaret Burroughs Centennial Film Series: Portraits of Nikki Giovanni. 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. DuSable Museum of African-American History, Ames Auditorium, 740 E. 56th Pl. Free. 773-947-0600. The Margaret Burroughs Centennial Film Series, presented by South Side Projections and the DuSable Museum of African American History, continues with a tribute to one of America’s most important poets, Nikki Giovanni. The Black Woman (Stan Lathan, 1970, 52 min., 16mm), a 1970 episode of the public television series Black Journal, focuses on the relationship of Black women to Black men, white society, and the struggle for Black liberation. Nikki Giovanni is joined by poet/activists Bibi Amina Baraka and Sonia Sanchez, anthropologist Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor, singer Lena Horne, and other Black women who discuss their role in contemporary society and the problems they confront. For more information visit www.dusablemuseum.org.