Addie Wyatt Center to commemorate King with concert at The Promontory

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, the Addie Wyatt Center will present “Songs of the Chicago Freedom Movement: A Concert Remix” at the Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West, on April 4 at 7 p.m. The concert itself takes inspiration from the Chicago Freedom Festival, a concert held at the former International Amphitheatre on March 12, 1966.

Gene Barge, the noted saxophonist known for his work on Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Operation Breadbasket, will lead the band formed especially for the event. Many of the band members are South Siders with deep roots in social justice work and the children of noted performers. Bethany Pickens, daughter of the jazz pianist Willie Pickens, will play piano. Native Hyde Parker Maggie Brown, daughter of activist and songwriter Oscar Brown, will be the featured vocalist.

“On such a sobering day, it’s good to celebrate with music, because music has always made social justice movements stronger,” said Center co-founder Sherri Bevel, daughter of Civil Rights Movement leader James Bevel. “It’s definitely been a part of African American culture for hundreds of years,” adding that the concert “is a conscious and sincere way to celebrate the life of such a great soldier for justice and to shoulder his legacy and keep moving forward.”

As King said at the Chicago Freedom Festival 52 years ago:

“The road ahead will not always be smooth. There will still be rocky places of frustration and meandering points of bewilderment. There will be inevitable setbacks here and there, and sunlit paths of hope will at times be transformed into dark and desolate despair. Our dreams themselves will sometimes be shattered and our ethereal hopes blasted. We may again, with tear-drenched eyes, have to stand before the bier of some courageous civil rights worker whose life will be snuffed out by the dastardly actions of bloodthirsty mods. But difficult and painful as it is, we must walk on in the days ahead with an audacious faith in the future.”

In January 1966, Mary Lou Finley was 22, fresh out of college and volunteering for West Side Christian Parish, an outgrowth of what is today called the Community Renewal Society. King, had just moved to a North Lawndale apartment—the landlord had made quick work to tidy it when he learned who the new tenant was.

Finley recounted that King enjoyed having ribs when he was starting a new movement, so she and a friend brought him and Andrew Young, who would later become Ambassador to the United Nations and Mayor of Atlanta, dinner and blankets. As they sat down to eat, they had a visitor: a young man who heard, incredulously, about his new neighbor.

The young man came back the following night with his friends, and King mentored them as they prepared to lead the Chicago Freedom Movement against what King called the “gargantuan structures of injustice in the North.”

“I was able to witness this moment when he really began the work of connecting with young folks in the neighborhood,” Finley said. “Some of the youth, some of whom were associated with the Vice Lords gang, later served as marshals for the Movement’s march on Marquette Park.”

Fifty years later, in August 2016, Finley was one of four founders behind the Addie Wyatt Center for Nonviolent Training, named after a Chicago labor and civil rights activist, which teaches the core tenets of Kingian nonviolence at area schools, community organizations and municipal agencies like the housing authority and public health department’s violence prevention office.

The Center is guided by King’s six principles of nonviolence—that nonviolence is a way of life for courageous people, seeks to win friendship and understanding, seeks to defeat injustice and not people, holds that suffering can educate and transform, chooses love instead of hate and believes that the universe is on the side of justice—and his six steps of nonviolent social change: information gathering, education, personal commitment, discussion and negotiation, direct action and reconciliation.

“We train two or three schools from different parts of the city together because we want them to know each other and get to know each other and each others’ lives. We want them to develop empathy,” said Executive Director Pam Smith, noting that they trained students from Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville and the Evanston Township High School together. Alumnus D’Angelo Wade, a North Lawndale College Prep student, just spoke at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: addiewyattcenter.org.

