ME determines heart disease as cause of Upshaw’s death

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Hyde Park Native and minor league basketball player Zeke Upshaw, who died Monday morning, March 26, after collapsing on the court during a game in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Saturday, March 24, died due to a “sudden cardiac death,” according to the Kent County Medical Examiner.

According to statements from the Grand Rapids Drive, the NBA G League team Upshaw was playing for, Upshaw was transported to Spectrum Hospital after collapsing on the court in the closing seconds of Saturday’s game. He was pronounced dead at 11:16 a.m. on Monday.

Upshaw, 26, grew up in the Hyde Park neighborhood and was one of the first basketball players at the University of Chicago Laboraroty Schools to earn a Division I basketball scholarship. From Lab School he attended Illinois State University where he played for the Illinois State Maroons.

He transferred to Hofstra University in Hempsted, New York, for his senior year in college where he continued to play basketball. He also played in Europe before he was drafted by the Grand Rapids Drive in the 2016 NBA Development League Draft.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the exact type of heart disease Upshaw suffered from.

Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date.

j.phillips@hpherald.com