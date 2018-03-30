The University of Chicago and Ald. Willie Cochran to host 61st Street Streetscape Master plan Kick-off meeting

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago, Ald. Willie Cochran (20th) and the Department of Transportation will host a the first of a series of meetings regarding the 61st Street Streetscape Master Plan project, Monday, April 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reva and Donald Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

Residents have been invited to help develop a plan for the improvement and enhancement of the public infrastructure on 61st Street between Cottage Grove and Blackstone avenues, an area where a number of major development projects are planned.

In addition to the kick-off meeting, CDOT will listen to the ideas and input of area residents to help direct the goals, objectives, and priorities of the project.

For more information and to RSVP for the event send an email to 61stMP@burnsmcd.com and include your name, affiliation (if any), mailing address and e-mail address.

j.phillips@hpherald.com