Protesters disrupt 5th ward community meeting demanding CBA agreement

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Protesters disrupted Ald. Leslie Hairston’s (5th) monthly community meeting on Tuesday, March 27, at O’Keeffe School of Excellence, 6940 S. Merrill Ave., demanding a community benefits ordinance agreement from local aldermen and the Obama Presidential Center.

During the meeting, residents of the 5th Ward and advocates for residents living in Jackson Park Terrace Apartments, 6040 S. Harper Ave., confronted Hairston and voiced their concerns over rent hikes made by property owner Dr. Leon Finney Jr.



“We should trust Obama with this presidential center,” said Fifth ward resident Kyana Butler. “But of course with promises such as that, we should know that things [will] come behind that. With that being said, my friends at Jackson Park Terrace are receiving notices saying they will have $100 to $200 dollar rent increases [per month] happening at the first of the month. The Obama Presidential Center said there wouldn’t be any rent increase in the neighborhood or within the area but yet there is rent increase. That means rent is going up next week. That means we are being barred out of the area. That means people will be leaving and we will be displaced. We are seeing it happening now. Leon Finney Jr. has agreed that the rent is going up because there is a new attraction coming. [So] what are we going to do about that Alderman Hairston and will you support a CBA?”

According to the Obama Library Community Benefits Coalition, tenants who are currently living in the Jackson Park Terrace Apartments across the street from the site of the incoming OPC are now facing a $200 dollar rent increase.

The rent hike led to the group’s protest of Hairston, Ald. Willie Cochran (20th) and Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The group is currently demanding that the aldermen and the mayor pass a CBA ordinance to help protect longtime residents from being “pushed out.”

The group also believes that Finney is attempting to displace residents in order to

charge for more rent to profit from the Obama Center in the long run.

“Tenants who live in the Jackson Park Terrace Apartments, across the

street from the Obama Center, are facing a rent increase ranging from

$100 to over $250,” said Alex Goldenberg, a spokesperson of the Obama Library Community Benefits Coalition in a statement to the Herald. “Cindy Lee, a tenant in the building and longtime neighborhood resident said, ‘We heard we would not be displaced but my rent is going up next week, I don’t want to move now that the Obama Center is coming, but with this rent increase I may have no choice.’”

Goldenberg said tenants, the CBA Coalition, and allies are also

now calling for a City Ordinance to protect residents against

displacement before the Obama Center plans are approved at the next Plan Commission meeting in May.

Goldenberg also said that groups like Lift the Ban Coalition will also join the CBA

Coalition and demand a CBA Ordinance and Rent Control legislation to

protect longtime residents like those at Jackson Park Terrace.

“We’re not talking about a CBA, you ask me about housing, you know my

position on the CBA,” said Hairston during the group’s protest. “I am not opposed to rent control. I am not opposed to neighborhood stabilization – as a matter of fact I’m for that – but in this particular situation, those rents have not been increased in 15 years. The building has been refinanced. And what I understand the problem to be is that people are given an increased rate because CHA has a policy.”

According to Hairston, the building owned by Finney is not a market rent building but a subsidized building. She explained that rent for tenants living in the building was based on their income.



“The young ladies that had the two bedroom apartments were given the

options to either move into a one bedroom [apartment], because it was

only one of them, or either pay the difference between the two rents,” said Hairston about the case.

After Hairston shared her comments with the group, the group shouted “What do we want? CBA! When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it? Shut it down!”

According to a statement from Molly Sullivan, senior director of communications and media relations of the Chicago Housing Authority, CHA does not “own, manage or operate the property at Jackson Park Terrace, and do not have the ability to set rent levels at this property.”

Sullivan said there are some CHA voucher holders who live in the building and receive a monthly rental subsidy – but that does not give CHA the ability to set rents.”

Sullivan said CHA is currently reviewing options on how they may be able to

assist voucher holders who have been affected by changes in their

rents.

“Government has a role to play in ensuring a fair set of ground rules for the community, but we must also protect against developers, investors and others using the investment of the Presidential Center as an opportunity to prey on long-time residents,” Hairston said. “We have to accept growth in a way that does not accelerate displacement and are working on legislation to make sure residents are protected, but this is just one part of our goal.”

Finney did not return calls from the Herald seeking comment.

j.phillips@hpherald.com