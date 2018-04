By AARON GETTIGER

Staff Writer

According to a release from the Department of Safety and Security, a member of the University of Chicago faculty was robbed of a cell phone and wallet at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, April 1, at 1221 E. 56th St. The suspect approached from behind, threatened the victim with a handgun and fled westbound on foot. The victim reported no physical injuries.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the crime.

