By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

According to a release from the Department of Safety and Security, a University of Chicago student was robbed of cash and credit cards by two unknown persons around 1:54 p.m. at 5324 S. Woodlawn Ave. on Saturday, March 31. One of the robbers said he had a weapon; they fled southbound on foot. The victim reported no physical injuries.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the crime.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com