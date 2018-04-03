Logan Center to host Family Saturday

By AARON GETTINGER

The Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., will host its monthly Family Saturday on April 7. The theme this month is “Kidpreneurs,” highlighting the work of young entrepreneurs in the arts—they will be selling their wares and holding a question-and-answer panel at the event.

Youth from the Chicago Association of Black Storytellers will perform, Michael Phillips of South Side Projections will give a filmmaking workshop, Live Arts Studio will help children create models, the Lookingglass Theatre will hold an improv and acting workshop and Nubia Henderson will host “Wee Jam,” where “parents and babes explore the mind-body connection together.”

“Family Saturday is an opportunity for families to engage in the workshops with a diverse range of arts experiences,” said Emily Lansana, Associate Director of Community Arts Engagement. “We are excited about celebrating young people and their creativity.”

Ticket are free but reservations are strongly suggested. More information is available at arts.uchicago.edu.

