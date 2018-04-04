Proposals for two development projects to be discussed at 4th Ward community meeting

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Ald. Sophia King (4th) will discuss two development project proposals at her next community meeting held in Hyde Park on Thursday, April 5, at Kenwood Academy High School, 5101 S. Blackstone Ave.

During the meeting, King will give Hyde Park residents the opportunity to meet with development teams to discuss proposals for projects located at 5117 S. Kenwood Ave. and 5107 S. Blackstone Ave. (the Piccadilly Building).

The first project, a vacant lot located at 5117 S. Kenwood Ave., will be developed into a nine-unit residential building by Micnerney Builders and designed by private architects and designer firm 360 Design Studio. In addition to the project, the group will also add parking to the building.

For the second project, Pioneer Acquisitions will present a concept of an event space for the Piccadilly Building, 5107 S. Blackstone Ave. James Peterson, Principle of Pioneer Acquisitions, will oversee the project.

For more information visit aldsophiaking.com.

