Student groups speak out about UCPD shooting

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

University of Chicago (U. of C.) student groups speak out about a University of Chicago police officer who shot a U. of C. student in the alley behind South Kimbark and Woodlawn avenues. near 53rd Street on April 3.

At approximately 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, according to statements from the University and the Chicago Police Department. He was shot in the shoulder and taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital; his status was later upgraded to stable.

UCPD officers responded to calls of a burglary and found the man with a metal pipe breaking car and apartment windows. He was ordered to drop the pipe and did not comply. When he charged at the officer, the officer shot him.

U. of C. Student Body President Calvin Cottrell said the shooting showed that campus systems and policies, namely counseling services and safety procedures, had failed and urged transparency from UCPD going forward.

“With systemic problems in how police departments nationwide interact with marginalized people, now is the time for the University of Chicago Police Department to make sure it is following best practices for deescalation and community outreach,” Cottrell said, promising that Student Government would have its own investigation and public response, particularly into the UCPD Independent Review Board.

UChicago Student Action (UCSA), a campus social justice organization, issued a scathing online statement, responding particularly to media reports that the student was experiencing an acute mental health crisis when he was shot.

“Last night, the UCPD made it perfectly clear that this University’s treatment of mental health boils down either to coerced leaves of absence or to violence,” it said. UCSA denounced as unacceptable the UCPD for its use of violent force and being “unwilling to deescalate its policing, especially in cases of mental health” and the University itself, which “funds and enforces the policing and segregation of the South Side in the first place.”

A U. of C. spokeswoman said the University Department of Safety and Security will conduct an investigation of the incident and that the UCPD officer has been placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

In a statement, U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer said the student’s parents had been contacted and that police body camera footage of the incident will soon be released to the media.

“Maintaining our community’s safety, security and well-being is of paramount importance,” Zimmer said.

