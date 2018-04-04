U. of C. police shoot man

By AARON GETTINGER

The Chicago Police Department confirmed that University of Chicago Police shot a man at the 5300 block of S. Kimbark Avenue at approximately 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 3. Police were responding to calls about a burglary and shot the man in the shoulder.

In a statement, U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer said that three UCPD officers encountered a man with a long metal pipe breaking car and apartment windows. The officers ordered him to drop the pipe; he did not do so and charged an officer, after which he was shot. Zimmer confirmed that the man was a U. of C. student and said his parents had been contacted.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Zimmer’s release said his condition is now stable.

“Maintaining our community’s safety, security and well-being is of paramount importance,” said Zimmer.

A U. of C. spokeswoman said the University Department of Safety and Security will conduct an administrative investigation of the incident and that the UCPD officer has been placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome. Zimmer said that police body camera footage of the incident will soon be released to the media.

