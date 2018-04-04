April 4, 2018 Week In Photos Dr. Mark Coleman explains chess fundamentals to members of the “Just Us Pawns” chess club during its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting at the Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Zariah Williams (Left) and her sister Gabriella create Easter decorations Saturday at Vinyard Church of Hyde Park, 5333 S. Greenwood Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Children race to collect eggs during Saturday afternoon’s Vinyard Church of Hyde Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Stout Park, 5400 S. Greenwood Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III The Easter Bunny and his helpers delivered treats and stuffed animal toys to young patients in the In-patient Unit of La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive, Sunday, April 1. LaRabida asked members of the press not to use the names of patients and parents – Marc Monaghan The Easter Bunny and his helpers delivered treats and stuffed animal toys to young patients in the In-patient Unit of La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive, Sunday, April 1. LaRabida asked members of the press not to use the names of patients and parents– Marc Monaghan The Easter Bunny and his helpers delivered treats and stuffed animal toys to young patients in the In-patient Unit of La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive, Sunday, April 1. LaRabida asked members of the press not to use the names of patients and parents– Marc Monaghan The Easter Bunny and his helpers delivered treats and stuffed animal toys to young patients in the In-patient Unit of La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive, Sunday, April 1. LaRabida asked members of the press not to use the names of patients and parents– Marc Monaghan