Estate of Lerone Bennett Jr. up for liquidation

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The estate of the late Hyde Park resident, author, journalist and social historian Lerone Bennett Jr. will be liquidated in the month of April.

The firm Estate Sale Goddess will host a liquidation sale of Bennett’s items from Saturday, April 14, and Sunday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at his former estate in the Newport Building, 4800 S. Chicago Beach Drive – Units 1901 and 1902 North Tower.

“Mr. Lerone Bennett often called the “people’s historian” was a trusted and revered scholar,” said Lynne McDaniel, owner of Estate Sale Goddess. “Estate Sale Goddess is humbled to announce the upcoming estate liquidation.”

According to McDaniel, the sale is open to the public and will feature African American memorabilia collected by Bennett of historic photographs, signed paintings, writings, Africana, extensive and complete jazz and music collections, vintage mid-century modern furnishings from Ed Wormley for Dunbar to Vitre, along with an incredibly extensive library.

“This is an opportunity for the world to enter into a historic sanctuary previously enjoyed by luminaries, celebrities, activists, writers, poets, politicians and artists,” McDaniel said.

Prior to his estate, Bennett was known as an African-American scholar for his analysis and work on race relations in the United States. Bennett’s best-known work includes “Before the Mayflower (1962)” and “Forced into Glory (2000),” a book about U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.

Bennett also served as a soldier during the Korean War and was a graduate of Morehouse College in 1949. Bennett became a journalist for the Atlanta Daily World in 1949, continuing his stint at the publication until 1953. Following his stint at the Atlanta Daily World, Bennett served as city editor for JET magazine from 1952 to 1953. The magazine was founded by John H. Johnson in 1945, who first founded its parent magazine, Ebony, that year.

In 1953, Bennett became an associate editor of Ebony magazine, taking on the role of executive editor in 1958. The magazine served as his base for the publication of a steady stream of articles on African-American history, with some collected and published as books over his 50-year career.

Bennett was credited with the phrase: “Image Sees, Image Feels, Image Acts,” meaning the images that people see influence how they feel, and ultimately how they act.

Bennett recently passed at his home in February.

j.phillips@hpherald.com