Smart Museum Family Day this Saturday

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., will host its monthly family day this Saturday, April 7, with activities inspired by the museum’s current offerings.

Children will learn wooden peg carpentry techniques inspired by Smart interpreter-in-residence Emmanuel Pratt and the Sweetwater Foundation, whose installation “Radical [Re]construction” is currently in the lobby. The artwork is made from reclaimed wood formed into a house structure, with pencil blueprint drawings of a formerly abandoned house in Washington Park currently being restored by the Sweetwater Foundation team.

Additionally, children will be able to make art to take home using donated sunflower stalks donated by the the Sunflower Project, which that sunflowers at and with the help of area schools. Sunflower Project leads Rita Alvarez and Kathy Fitzgerald are Smart Museum docents.

“The Smart Museum is excited to host these family days every months and to be able to offer different art-making activities that bring a wide groups of people from the community,” said Associate Director of Communications C.J. Lind.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com