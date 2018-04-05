Student shot by UCPD faces criminal charges

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

The University of Chicago student, who was shot in the shoulder by a University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) officer on Tuesday, April 3, now faces criminal charges filed by the University.

The University of Chicago student, who has been identified by the Chicago Police Department (CDP) as Charles Thomas, 21, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault on an officer with a weapon, two felony counts of criminal damage to property estimated between $300 to $10 thousand, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property each estimated in more than $300.

The charges are a result of Tuesday’s incident that occurred at approximately 10:12 p.m. when University of Chicago police officers responded to a call of a burglary in process in the alley between South Kimbark and Woodlawn avenues near 53rd Street.

According to a statement from the U. of C., officers arrived at the scene and encountered a young male individual, now identified as Thomas, with a long metal bar, breaking car and apartment windows. Upon arrival, following protocol, the officers demanded that the Thomas drop the pipe. Thomas ignored the officers’ repeated requests to drop the pipe, and at one point charged at an officer with the pipe. In that moment, the officer discharged his weapon, and struck Thomas in the shoulder.

Thomas’ parents have been notified about the incident and the officer that shot Thomas has been placed on a mandatory administrative leave as the Chicago Police Department investigates the incident.

