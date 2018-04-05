University of Chicago releases two videos of the UCPD shooting

Herald Staff Report

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) has released two videos with footage of an incident that occurred at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, when University of Chicago police officers responded to a call of a burglary in process in the alley between South Kimbark and Woodlawn avenues near 53rd Street.

“These videos depict a painful and disturbing incident,” said a U. of C. spokesman in a written statement. “The University community’s care and concern are with all of the individuals involved and their families.”

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) also had officers on the scene; the University does not have access to that footage.

According to the U. of C. statement, officers arrived at the scene and encountered a young male individual with a long metal bar, breaking car and apartment windows. Upon arrival, following protocol, the officers demanded that the individual drop the bar. The individual ignored the officers’ repeated requests to drop the pipe, and at one point charged an officer with the weapon. At that time, the officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the shoulder. After the incident the UCPD learned that the individual is a student at the University of Chicago. The student’s parents have been contacted.

The videos in the links below show the incident from two sources, according to the University. One is the vehicle camera of a UCPD officer who responded to the call, showing his arrival on the scene and the initial response of the individual carrying the metal pipe. That video includes audio but not video of the shooting itself, which occurred off-camera. The second video is from the responding officer’s body camera, which he turned on as he arrived on the scene. It shows how officers responded to the individual and includes both video and audio of the shooting. The videos have been edited to obscure names that were visible and vehicle license plate numbers, and to protect the identity of bystanders. The videos have also been edited for time, and the full-length video will be provided to CPD and media.

Body-worn camera:

https://uchicago.box.com/s/bzpuvx9b84sn9eilhpyun71kekdqyd7o

Vehicle camera:

https://uchicago.box.com/s/agadralvjfu67hix3xr620fw54904h27