Herald Staff Report

The 12th Annual Taste of Hyde Park to benefit the Hyde Park Transitional Housing Project (HPTHP) will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., April 28, at St. Paul & the Redeemer at 4945 S. Dorchester Ave.

The dinner will feature a buffet of foods from Hyde Park restaurants, a silent auction, and live music by Bethany Pickens. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, $25 for students with ID, $15 for children ages 6-17, ages 5 and under are free. Purchase tickets in advance online from https://tasteofhydepark.bpt.me Contribute $100 or more in advance and be recognized in the program.

Founded in 2002, HPTHP is an all-volunteer organization, supported by a volunteer board in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

HPTHP provides housing and a stable, supportive environment for up to two years for homeless families who are working to improve the skills necessary to live independently. HPTHP partners with local congregations and organizations that provide volunteer mentors and essential support.

