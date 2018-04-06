The Hyde Park Historical Society to host Open House

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Historical Society will host an open house on Saturday, April 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

During the event, which will take place at the historic Cable Car Building, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., the Historical Society will continue its exhibit of the Rascher’s Atlas series “Hyde Park in 1890”.

The exhibit will feature maps from the Rascher’s atlas between 51st and 59th streets and from Cottage Grove Avenue to the lakefront. Both the maps and the atlas will help viewers see what Hyde Park looked like in 1890.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information on the Hyde Park Historical Society Open House, call 773-493-1893.

j.phillips@hpherald.com