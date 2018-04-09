United Church of Hyde Park to host 28th Annual Quilt Show and Sale

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St., will host its 28th Annual Quilt Show and Sale, on Friday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church tearoom.

This year’s event is titled “Everybody Loves Quilts,” and will feature over 200 handmade quilts, challenge quilts, and other fabric arts for sale.

Admission for the event is $6. Attendees will have access to the coffee bar and receive a light lunch during the two-day event. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the church’s pipe organ and capital fund.

For more information call 773-363-1620 or visit uchpchicago.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com