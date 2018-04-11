Montgomery Place director of dining services sets the table for superior service

Paul Zappoli, 41, operates with precision and polish when it comes to setting the table for Montgomery Place residents. Having joined the life plan community located at 5550 South Shore Drive as director of dining services in February, Zappoli stresses right-corner creases for table linens, gleaming glassware and silver, as well as timely, responsive service on the level of country clubs and premier dining establishments. Most recently, he served as senior restaurant manager for one of Chicago’s finest Spanish restaurants—Merca al a Planxa at the Blackstone Hotel on Michigan Avenue.

After earning an associate’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from Berkley College in New York, N.Y., Zappoli rolled up his sleeves and went to work for Charlie Palmer, a celebrity chef, restauranteur, hotel owner and author known for his progressive American style of cooking.

Within two years Zappoli went from bussing tables at the Aureole by Charlie Palmer in Manhattan to overseeing the work of 35 employees as assistant manager at Dry Creek Kitchen by Charlie Palmer in Healdsburg, Calif. For six years, he worked at Charlie Palmer establishments, where he matured under the leadership of “great managers—men and women—who formed my style,” he said.

He intends to train Montgomery Place’s dining services staff members with the same positive and formative influence he experienced at the beginning of his career. “I realize we daily serve many of the same people —residents and their guests—but that’s not so different than a club where great food and service are the norm,” said Zappoli, who also served three years as director of operations for the Grille at Westlake Golf & Country Club in Jackson, N.J. “My goal is to empower staff members to make Montgomery Place the best place to dine in Hyde Park on par with some of our nation’s finest dining establishments.”

To achieve that aim, Zappoli has no problems pitching in and working side-by-side with wait staff. “I think they appreciate that I’m helping them improve their professionalism when I offer guidance,” he said. Some changes he’s already made are as simple as removing the doors from a closet containing dinnerware to improve the flow of kitchen traffic. Other changes involve coordinating with managers.

“Paul values the opportunity to serve our residents and their guests. He relates well to Montgomery Place’s younger staff whom we expect will ascend to higher levels of service, thanks to his mentoring efforts,” said Deborah Hart, CEO of Montgomery Place. “Our award-winning executive chef, David Glasse, and our director of resident engagement John Williams, like having Paul on their team because all three men have worked for top establishments in the hospitality industry. They fully understand and share our common goal to provide a very pleasing and satisfying dining experience.”

“Hospitality is my career,” Zappoli said. “I’m excited about Deborah Hart’s direction and vision for Montgomery Place. My sense of purpose is making that vision a reality.” Zappoli lives in Glenview.